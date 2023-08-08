NCP chief Sharad Pawar removes Thomas K Thomas from working committee

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday removed senior party leader and MLA Thomas K Thomas from its working committee citing "serious indiscipline".

Thomas represents Kuttanad constituency in the Kerala Assembly. The NCP is a part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

"In view of the serious indiscipline being committed by you, openly defying the authority of the All India President and state President and making irresponsible allegations against Party members, and filing false complaints using your party position is discrediting the image of the party in public and in the Left Democratic Front. I do hereby remove you from the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said in a letter to Thomas.