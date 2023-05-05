NCP committee rejects Pawar’s decision to step down as party chief

A committee set up to choose the new Nationalist Congress Party chief has rejected incumbent president Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Friday.

“The committee has unanimously passed a resolution. It unanimously rejects his decision to step down and urges him to continue as party president,” Patel said after a meeting of the committee.

Pawar himself had set up the committee, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union minister Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, after he announced on May 2 that he would be resigning as NCP chief.

“We will meet Pawar saheb with this resolution and request him to reconsider his decision,” Patel, who is also the vice president and convenor of committee said.