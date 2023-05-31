NCP leaders stage protest, demand action against websites for offensive post on Savitribai Phule

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Mumbai police commissioner's office demanding action against two websites for alleged objectionable articles on renowned social reformer Savitribai Phule.

Senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal and scores of party workers were among those who participated in the protest.

A letter signed by Pawar, Patil and Bhujbal to the Mumbai police commissioner claimed the Indic Tales and Hindu Post websites have posted objectionable articles against Phule, regarded as a pioneer in the field of female education.