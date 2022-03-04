Can Maharashtra Guv Koshiyari ride out storm created by his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule?

The relationship between Shivaji and Ramdas is a sore point with Marathas who believe there is an attempt by the Brahminical upper castes to deny Shivaji his due by attributing his strategies and achievements to Ramdas.

At the heart of that is also the fact that Shivaji was not accepted by the Brahmins of Maharashtra as a legitimate king for he had attempted to integrate the masses of all castes together in the face of the resultant Brahminical outrage and that is why he is also hailed as their own by the former outcastes of the state.

Attributing his greatness to Ramdas opens up the old controversy with the suspicion that the RSS, whose devoted member Koshiyari is, is now attempting to appropriate the Shivaji legacy.

But Koshiyari is also being charged with the attempt to rewrite history -- for in 2018, when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra, the state government had presented an affidavit to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court stating that there was no historical evidence to prove that Shivaji and Samarth Ramdas had ever met in their lifetimes or that they had a guru-shishya relationship.

Marathas, however, insist Shivaji’s guru was his mother Jijabai and she taught him not just statecraft and war strategies but also respect for women and other communities, thus making Shivaji’s reign and kingdom unique in the country.

Koshiyari has been taken aback by protests from among even BJP leaders, among them two direct descendants of Shivaji Maharaj – Sambhaji Raje, a Rajya Sabha MP, of the Kolhapur branch and Udayan Raje Bhosale of the Satara seat. He has backtracked somewhat by saying he was not aware of Shivaji’s history and had now been acquainted with the facts by some historians.

Amid clamours from the Maratha Kranti Morcha for the president to recall the Governor, he also seems to have offended a whole section of Dalits and those who revere Mahatma Jyotiba Phule by some obscene remarks about the latter’s marriage, Koshiyari was unveiling a statue of Savitrubai Phule, the first woman teacher in India, at the Pune University named after her and did not seem to have control over his tongue.

At a time when child marriages were the rule rather than the exception in India, Koshiyari pointed out that Jyotiba was 13 and Savitribai only ten when they were married. Instead of restricting it to social commentary he turned his observation obscene by wondering aloud how they might have consummated their marriage at that age (in far less refined words).