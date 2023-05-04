NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

A committee formed by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to decide on his successor will meet on Friday, a senior NCP leader said on Thursday.

The meeting will take place at 11 am at the party office in south Mumbai, the leader said.

The committee members include Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, his nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, among others.

Pawar on Tuesday dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.