NCP (SP) accuses RSS-BJP of ‘theatrics’ over Tiranga Yatras, questions its record on tricolour

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) in Maharashtra on Thursday accused the RSS-BJP combine of turning the ongoing Tiranga Yatras into political theatre and alleged that the ruling alliance was attempting to "stage-manage" nationalism ahead of Independence Day.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, questioned the BJP and RSS's recent emphasis on Tiranga campaigns and said patriotism could not be reduced to public displays for cameras.

"The BJP and its parent organisation the RSS has turned Tiranga Yatras into a photo opportunity, lecturing the rest of the country on patriotism. But patriotism is not a costume you put on once a year for the cameras. It has a history, and history does not lie," he said.

Tapase particularly questioned the RSS's historical relationship with the national flag. He claimed that the organisation did not regularly hoist the tricolour at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years after Independence.

"The RSS hoisted the national flag at its headquarters just twice in the early years - on August 15, 1947, and January 26, 1950. After that, for 52 long years, the tricolour did not fly at the RSS headquarters. It was forcibly hoisted in 2001 by three young activists of the Rashtrapremi Yuva Dal for which the RSS filed a police case against them. It took a court case and public embarrassment before the RSS finally began hoisting the flag on its own (at headquarters)," he stated.