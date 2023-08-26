NCPCR, Owaisi, Priyanka condemn slapping of minority student in UP

A purported video showing a teacher asking students to slap a student reportedly belonging to a minority community in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has drawn condemnation from various segments.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday reacted sharply after the undated video went viral on social media.

NCPCR's chief Priyank Kanoongo appealed on social media not to share the video to protect the identity of the children involved in the incident.

Taking to microblogging site X, he also assured that the NCPCR "will fight the child's battle with full promptness" to get justice for him.

Reacting over the incident, Owaisi wrote on X: "(Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath is responsible for what happened to the child. Perhaps, you will invite this criminal to Lucknow and reward him. No count of how many Muslim children are forced to bear such humiliation silently. It is common to call Muslim children 'Jihadi' or 'Pakistani' in schools."