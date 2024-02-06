NCPCR report accuses Bengal govt of neglecting child rights

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has accused the West Bengal government of neglecting issues concerning child protection and failing to uphold promises outlined in various child-related Acts.

According to a special report submitted by the commission in Parliament in December, the state government and its officials responsible for protecting children's rights have been accused of deliberate violations of legal procedures and failing to act in the best interests of children.

Speaking to PTI from New Delhi on Monday, 5 January, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo described the situation in West Bengal regarding child rights protection as "pathetic" and squarely blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the neglect.

"The situation in Bengal in terms of protecting the rights of the children is pathetic. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is solely responsible for this. There have been violations of child rights and the state government kept on neglecting to address the issues," he said.

In the report, the NCPCR stated that West Bengal is also violating the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

"West Bengal is running a parallel system of dealing with what is being called 'destitute children'. These institutions are called 'cottage homes' and are being run under the cottage scheme," he said.