NCPCR summons chief secretaries of 11 states, UTs for not giving data on non-Muslim children in madrasas

Apex child rights body NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) has summoned the chief secretaries of 11 states and Union territories over "lack of action" in identifying Hindu and other non-Muslim children enrolled in madrasas, and getting them admitted to schools.

The NCPCR had sought the action around a year ago and had said the enrolment of non-Muslim children in madrasas is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution.

The article, it had said, prohibits educational institutions from obligating children to take part in any religious instruction without the consent of parents.

Madrasas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission had said, and added that it has also been learned that those madrasas funded or recognised by the government are imparting religious education as well as some formal education to students.

Commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the child rights body has been continuously asking all states and Union territories for the "last one year to identify Hindu and other non-Muslim children going to madrasas or living in madrasas, and get them shifted and admitted to schools".