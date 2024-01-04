NCPCR summons chief secretaries of 11 states, UTs for not giving data on non-Muslim children in madrasas
Commission asks all states and UTs to 'make arrangements to provide basic education to children enrolled there by mapping all unmapped unrecognised madrasas'
Apex child rights body NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) has summoned the chief secretaries of 11 states and Union territories over "lack of action" in identifying Hindu and other non-Muslim children enrolled in madrasas, and getting them admitted to schools.
The NCPCR had sought the action around a year ago and had said the enrolment of non-Muslim children in madrasas is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution.
The article, it had said, prohibits educational institutions from obligating children to take part in any religious instruction without the consent of parents.
Madrasas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission had said, and added that it has also been learned that those madrasas funded or recognised by the government are imparting religious education as well as some formal education to students.
Commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the child rights body has been continuously asking all states and Union territories for the "last one year to identify Hindu and other non-Muslim children going to madrasas or living in madrasas, and get them shifted and admitted to schools".
The commission had also asked all states and UTs to "make arrangements to provide basic education to children enrolled there by mapping all unmapped unrecognised madrasas".
But owing to "lack of action because of continuous neglect by states", the NCPCR on Wednesday issued summons to the chief secretaries of 11 states and sought clarification in the matter, the NCPCR said.
The chief secretaries summoned are from Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Telangana.
The chief secretaries have been asked to be present in person before the commission with a clarification over the "non-action" and details sought about madrasas, according to copies of the NCPCR summonses which are in the possession of PTI.
The chief secretaries of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been summoned on 12 January, and those of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Goa on 15 January.
The Jharkhand chief secretary has been summoned on 16 January and those of Karnataka and Kerala on 17 January. The chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Telangana have been summoned on 18 January.
