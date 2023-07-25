NCPCR writes to Manipur DGP over disclosing identity of minor apprehended in women video incident

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday sent a letter to Manipur's Director General of Police, expressing concern regarding the disclosure of the identity of a minor, allegedly involved as a perpetrator in a recent incident in Manipur, along with three other persons.

It urgently requested the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and promptly lodge a FIR against the accused perpetrators.

Additionally, the NCPCR asked the DGP to provide an Action Taken Report along with a copy of the FIR to the Commission within three days from the date of receiving the letter.

It emphasised the need to handle the case with sensitivity and protect the rights and privacy of the minor boy involved.