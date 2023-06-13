NCSC launches National Cybersecurity Reference Framework in Pune

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. General Rajesh Pant on Monday announced that the first version of the National Cybersecurity Reference Framework (NCRF) document has been finalised and it is ready for public release.

“The framework will be a guiding document for the critical sector for entities to develop their governance and management systems as well as their architecture framework for both the Information Technology and Operational technology systems,” he said. Pant was addressing media persons at an event organised at the Persistent Systems Limited in the city.

He further explained that the Government of India has been consistently working on providing structured guidance on cyber security to the critical sectors of the nation. These include telecom, power and energy, transportation, finance, strategic entities, government entities and health sectors. This major initiative is being driven by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre under a project funded by the National Security Council Secretariat, he said.