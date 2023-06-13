NCSC launches National Cybersecurity Reference Framework in Pune
Lt. General Rajesh Pant explained that the Government of India has been consistently working on providing structured guidance on cyber security to the critical sectors of the nation
National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. General Rajesh Pant on Monday announced that the first version of the National Cybersecurity Reference Framework (NCRF) document has been finalised and it is ready for public release.
“The framework will be a guiding document for the critical sector for entities to develop their governance and management systems as well as their architecture framework for both the Information Technology and Operational technology systems,” he said. Pant was addressing media persons at an event organised at the Persistent Systems Limited in the city.
He further explained that the Government of India has been consistently working on providing structured guidance on cyber security to the critical sectors of the nation. These include telecom, power and energy, transportation, finance, strategic entities, government entities and health sectors. This major initiative is being driven by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre under a project funded by the National Security Council Secretariat, he said.
The NCRF will be a living document to be constantly updated to reflect new threats and technologies. Organisations can use the NCRF to improve their cybersecurity posture, reduce their risk of data breaches or any cybersecurity incidents, ensure compliance with regulations, increase confidence with customers and enhance operational efficiency.
Highlighting the importance of emerging cyber security challenges before the nation, Pant informed that the government will soon release a comprehensive “National Cyber Security Strategy 2023 document for the countrymen.
“It is an important document that supersedes the 2013 policy. From 2013 till 2023, the world has changed as new threats and new cyber organisations have emerged calling for new strategies. The document will be put in public domain after a final check by the committee to ensure that nothing confidential is released,” he said.
