NDA meeting in Delhi was its farewell ceremony: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led NDA and said the ruling coalition's recent meeting in Delhi was its "farewell ceremony", a day after 26 opposition parties formed the grouping 'INDIA'.

"The BJP has become afraid of 'INDIA'. This name (of opposition bloc) is good. 'INDIA' is a message of development and inclusiveness," Yadav said in a statement.

"When it comes to development and inclusiveness, it includes our socialist and secular commitment. May our country progress and move forward on the path of happiness," he added.

Yadav said that the people of the country will bid farewell to the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.