Nearly 15,000 pieces of precious cutlery for G20 summit guests

Almost 15,000 pieces of cutlery and other tableware have been designed, developed and produced in Jaipur for special lunches, dinners and other meals hosted by the government for heads of state of 20 countries and other dignitaries at the G20 summit.

A team of almost 300 craftsmen worked round the clock, employing traditional Indian manufacturing techniques as well as computerised (CNC) techniques to accomplish the mammoth task.

The painstaking design process and the deliberations began almost six months ago with with the hotel ITC Maurya, which worked in close coordination with the PMO, MEA and ITPO and another government agencies for food presentation concepts and designs.

A large number of finish options and metal compositions were considered, including kansa (bronze). Hundreds of samples were produced until finally, the G20 silverware collection came into being.

“Such was the passion for perfection by all concerned that given the deliberations, our company was left with no more than three weeks to deliver almost 15,000 pieces of cutlery and other serve ware,” said an official of the Jaipur based Arun’s Group of Companies led by founder CEO Arun Pabuwal.