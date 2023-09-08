Nearly 15,000 pieces of precious cutlery for G20 summit guests
A team of almost 300 craftsmen worked round the clock, employing traditional Indian manufacturing as well as computerised techniques to accomplish the task
Almost 15,000 pieces of cutlery and other tableware have been designed, developed and produced in Jaipur for special lunches, dinners and other meals hosted by the government for heads of state of 20 countries and other dignitaries at the G20 summit.
A team of almost 300 craftsmen worked round the clock, employing traditional Indian manufacturing techniques as well as computerised (CNC) techniques to accomplish the mammoth task.
The painstaking design process and the deliberations began almost six months ago with with the hotel ITC Maurya, which worked in close coordination with the PMO, MEA and ITPO and another government agencies for food presentation concepts and designs.
A large number of finish options and metal compositions were considered, including kansa (bronze). Hundreds of samples were produced until finally, the G20 silverware collection came into being.
“Such was the passion for perfection by all concerned that given the deliberations, our company was left with no more than three weeks to deliver almost 15,000 pieces of cutlery and other serve ware,” said an official of the Jaipur based Arun’s Group of Companies led by founder CEO Arun Pabuwal.
The collection has been produced using various metal alloys coated with thick layers of pure silver under the guidance of Arun Pabuwal assisted by his daughter Antara, said the workers.
Pabuwal has also designed and created exclusive tableware and accessories for visiting US presidents, including Donald Trump in 2020 and Barack Obama in 2010 and 2015.
The company also produces items for designers and architects worldwide including the likes of Giorgio Armani, as well as exclusive collections for royal families across the world.
