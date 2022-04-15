Nearly 48 % rise in home isolation cases of Covid in last one week in Delhi: Data

Amid an uptick in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and the positivity rate going beyond two per cent, there has been a rise of nearly 48 percent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to official data.



On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574 while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.



The daily cases have been on the rise in the last few days while the positivity rate here has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent.

As the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 2.39 per cent on April 14, the number of home isolation cases has shown an upward trend in the last one week.