Bomb threats continue to disrupt flights, airlines brace for Rs 600 Cr loss in 9 days

Nearly 80 domestic and international flights received bomb threats in less than 24 hours that later turned out to be hoaxes, keeping thousands of passengers and security agencies on tenterhooks.

According to two former airline officials, the estimated losses incurred by airlines due to the disruptions would be around Rs 600 crore.

On Tuesday alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each of IndiGo and Air India received bomb threats. Akasa Air got the threats for over 12 flights and as many as 11 flights of Vistara also received the threats, the sources in the know said.

Around 30 flights of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara got bomb threats on Monday night, they added.

In nine days, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats, mostly through social media, that also forced the diversion of some of the international flights.

On average, disruption to a domestic flight would cost around Rs 1.5 crore while the expenses would be around Rs 5-5.5 crore for an international flight, an official, who has worked in the finance department of a domestic airline, told PTI.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that the average cost of disruption caused to domestic and international flights would be around Rs 3.5 crore, and for more than 170 flights, the total expenses or loss for the airlines would be around Rs 600 crore.

The figures are broad based since many other factors like narrow-body and wide-body planes, and duration of a flight also need to be taken into consideration.