Over 30 flights receive bomb threats BCAS holds meeting with airlines

More than 30 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on 20 October, Saturday, sending security agencies into a tizzy and causing hardships to hundreds of passengers as well as staff at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of airlines in Delhi.

Sources in the know said on Saturday, the flights of Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air received bomb threats. So far this week, more than 70 domestic and international flights of Indian airlines have received bomb threats, with all of them turning out to be hoaxes.

As many as six flights of Vistara, five each of IndiGo and Akasa Air received security threats, according to the airlines.

The sources said more than 30 flights received bomb threats mostly through social media since Saturday morning. On at least one of the flights, a note was also found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb in the flight.

The five flights of Vistara that received threats are UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK027 (Mumbai to Frankfurt), UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore), UK121 (Delhi to Bangkok) and UK131 (Mumbai to Colombo).