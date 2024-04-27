Nearly half of Bengaluru voters give LS elections a miss

Nearly half of Bengaluru's voters did not turn up to vote in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, 26 April.

Voting took place in 14 constituencies in Karnataka, with the Election Commission estimating the turnout at 69.23 per cent.

However, the percentage of voters who exercised their franchise in three urban constituencies in the city -- Bangalore Central, Bangalore North and Bangalore South -- was significantly lower.

The approximate voter turnout in Bangalore Central was 52.81 per cent, Bangalore North - 54.42 per cent and Bangalore South - 53.15 per cent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the turnout in Bengaluru Central was 54.32 per cent, Bengaluru North - 54.76 per cent and Bengaluru South - 53.70 per cent.

Election Commission officials were disappointed that the voter apathy persisted despite their vigorous efforts to increase participation.