Need expert body to examine how to regulate freebies promised by political parties during elections: SC

The Chief Justice said this is a serious issue and the ECI and the Central government cannot say that they cannot do anything in the matter. He said the government and the ECI have to consider the issue and give suggestions. The Chief Justice sought suggestions from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom for another matter.



Sibal suggested that ECI should be kept out of the matter, as it is a political and economic issue, and there should be debate in Parliament on it.



The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said no political party would like to take out freebies, and all want freebies.



The bench noted that these are all policy matters and everyone should participate in the debate. "We'll say Finance Commission, political parties, Opposition parties, all of them can be members of this group. Let them have a debate and let them interact. let them give their suggestions and submit their report", noted the bench. A counsel suggested that RBI should also be included in the process.