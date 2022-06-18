'Needed more in J&K': Farooq Abdullah says not in race for President post

"I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I've received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu & Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.



"I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore, I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate," the statement read.



"I'm very grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name. I'm also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support," Abdullah added.