Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG due to groin strain

In a huge setback for India, strong medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday pulled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games due to a groin strain he developed during his historic silver medal-winning campaign at the recent World Championships.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion was to defend his men's javelin throw title in Birmingham, where the Games are set to begin on Thursday.

The development means that Chopra's much-anticipated clash with Grenada's World Champion Anderson Peters will not happen now.

IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said Chopra underwent an MRI scan on Monday in the USA and has been advised one-month rest.