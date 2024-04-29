NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota; parents suspect murder, seek probe

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in this city's Kunhari area, with his parents suspecting he was murdered, police said on Monday, 29 April.

This is the seventh case of suspected suicide by a NEET or JEE aspirant in this coaching hub so far this year, according to the police.

The deceased, Sumit Panchal, hailed from Haryana's Rohtak and had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here for over a year, the police said.

His parents have demanded the registration of a murder case against unidentified persons and an impartial investigation into the matter.

On demand of the deceased's parents, a medical board is being constituted to perform the autopsy, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Kaptan who is investigating the case.

The boy had allegedly hanged himself around 9 hours earlier before his body was spotted by the hostel staff, the ASI said.

Panchal's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at the hostel in Landmark City under the Kunhari police station limits on Sunday night, they said.