NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, 7th suicide by coaching student since Jan

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged herself at her PG room in Kota, the seventh suicide by a coaching student in the city since the beginning of this year, police said on Thursday, 28 March.

Somya Kurmi hanged herself from the ceiling fan late Wednesday night, DSP Rajesh Tailor told PTI.

A day earlier, another NEET aspirant Mohammad Urooj (20) was found dead at his PG accommodation in Vigyan Nagar.

According to police, when Kurmi did not open her room, her friends broke open the door and found her hanging.

A native of Amethi town in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Kurmi had been preparing for the competitive NEET exam from a coaching institute here for over a year, DSP Tailor said, adding that she had recently shifted to this PG in Mahavir Nagar about a month ago.