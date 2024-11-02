NEET in itself an 'irregularity', alleges DMK
DMK's official organ 'Murasoli' asks how an exam which is itself irregular prevent irregularities
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) per se is an "irregularity," Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK alleged on Saturday, 2 November, and wondered how such a test could be conducted without defects.
In an editorial, the Dravidian party's official organ Murasoli argued yet again against the test and referred to 'news reports' that a high-level committee of experts has submitted a 'report' to the Centre to hold the national test online to prevent irregularities.
"The exam NEET by itself is an irregularity. How can an irregular exam be conducted without irregularity?" the editorial dated 2 November asked.
On 21 October, the Supreme Court extended by two weeks the time granted to the Centre-appointed seven-member expert panel to file its report on exam reforms after reviewing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) role in conducting the NEET-UG 2024, the entrance test for medical students at the undergraduate level.
The top court took note of the fact that the report of the panel was almost complete and granted two more weeks to file it.
Citing media reports, Murasoli said the seven-member panel's recommendations include online tests and a hybrid model in places where offline tests could not be conducted.
"These (recommendations) will only pave the way for more irregularities and benefit the gangs of impersonators. These will be useful only to those who sit for the test in a single exam centre after studying in a single coaching centre."
Citing instances of alleged impersonation witnessed in some northern states during physical NEET tests, the DMK daily pondered the outcome of an online exam. "That will not be an online exam. That will only be an (aspirant) impersonation test."
NEET facilitated medical education only for some, it kept off the crease those who studied in state boards and in their mother tongue, the daily alleged.
Question papers are set favouring those who had studied under boards including the CBSE and it does not treat all (who studied under various boards in different states) equally, it further alleged.
