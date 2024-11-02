NEET in itself an 'irregularity', alleges DMK

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) per se is an "irregularity," Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK alleged on Saturday, 2 November, and wondered how such a test could be conducted without defects.

In an editorial, the Dravidian party's official organ Murasoli argued yet again against the test and referred to 'news reports' that a high-level committee of experts has submitted a 'report' to the Centre to hold the national test online to prevent irregularities.

"The exam NEET by itself is an irregularity. How can an irregular exam be conducted without irregularity?" the editorial dated 2 November asked.

On 21 October, the Supreme Court extended by two weeks the time granted to the Centre-appointed seven-member expert panel to file its report on exam reforms after reviewing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) role in conducting the NEET-UG 2024, the entrance test for medical students at the undergraduate level.

The top court took note of the fact that the report of the panel was almost complete and granted two more weeks to file it.