NEET leak impact: CISF to guard NTA premises, tighter monitoring of confidential areas

NTA shifts confidential operations to a new 55,000-sq-ft Delhi office, with 39 CISF personnel deployed for security and access control

The move follows the NEET-UG paper leak, with a CBI chargesheet flagging gaps in frisking and CCTV monitoring at NTA’s confidential section

NTA tightens examination security, adding stricter access controls, encryption, live monitoring, cyber-response systems and independent audits

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted its confidential and sensitive operations to a new office in Delhi and will now have Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel guarding the premises as part of measures to tighten security following repeated examination paper-leak controversies.

The move comes after the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak triggered student protests and renewed scrutiny of the agency’s examination-security systems. The NTA had earlier faced criticism over its handling of the examination process, including lapses in the protection of confidential question papers.

A senior official said a dedicated 55,000-square-foot office space has been allotted to the NTA at the Government of India Press building on Minto Road. The agency had been operating from its Okhla office. Its confidential and sensitive operations have been moved to the new premises over the past month.

The new facility has designated confidential areas where access and movement will be closely monitored. The Union Home Ministry has approved CISF security for the premises, with 39 personnel deployed to oversee access control, screening and security at entry and exit points.

The security measures include frisking and baggage screening through X-ray machines and door frame metal detectors (DFMDs). CISF personnel will also regulate access to the confidential sections of the building.