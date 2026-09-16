NEET-UG protests: SC retains panel probing pellet guns, violence and harassment of women

The Supreme Court has refused to reconstitute the High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) investigating allegations of pellet-gun use, targeted violence, harassment of female protesters and destruction of property during the 20th of July protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed “disquiet” over aspersions cast on the committee before it had begun its work, describing the petitioners’ objections as premature and based on conjecture.

The court constituted the HPEC on 20th August to examine the police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party protests and other incidents reported during the nationwide agitation.

The committee’s immediate inquiry will cover allegations that police used pellet guns and excessive force against students, female protesters were subjected to targeted harassment and violence, and both protesters and the authorities were responsible for violent acts and damage to property.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy, the committee also includes former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police L.R. Bishnoi.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocates N. Hariharan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocates Prashant Bhushan, Vrinda Grover and Neha Rathi, maintained that they were not alleging bias. They argued, however, that the panel’s composition should inspire confidence among the protesters and other stakeholders.