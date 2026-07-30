SC says no blanket ban on pellet guns, opens scrutiny of Delhi protest firing

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 30 July refused to order a blanket ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd control, observing that security forces are permitted to use them in exceptional circumstances under existing police guidelines. At the same time, it agreed to examine allegations that metallic pellets were used disproportionately during the 20 July youth protests in Delhi calling for former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during the protests at Jantar Mantar, saying the material could be relevant to the ongoing proceedings.

The bench also issued notices to the Centre and the inspector-general of police, RAF, on a petition filed by former central information commissioner and retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, along with two injured protesters, Prashant Kumar and Sheikh Irshad Mansoori.

The petition seeks a nationwide ban on the use of wholly or partly metallic pellet ammunition for dispersing civilian assemblies, contending that such weapons are incompatible with constitutional safeguards governing the use of force.

Questioning the plea's prayer for a complete prohibition, the bench observed that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) advisory permits the use of pellet guns in exceptional situations.