Culpable or incompetent: Shah must go, says Cong; seeks SC probe into 20 July firing

Four days after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following sustained student protests over paper leaks, the Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the Centre, demanding the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over the use of pellet guns, nail-fitted lathis and electric batons against youth protesters during the 20 July demonstrations in Delhi.

Calling Shah either "culpable or incompetent", Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the home minister must step down in either case. The Congress also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the firing and the alleged use of excessive force against the protesters.

"If Amit Shah does not resign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him," the party demanded.