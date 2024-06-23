Rahul Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi over postponement of NEET-PG

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 22 June, over the postponement of the NEET-PG, saying it was yet "another unfortunate example that the education system has been ruined".

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on 23 June, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Gandhi said, "Now NEET-PG is also postponed. This is another unfortunate example of the education system that has been ruined under the rule of Narendra Modi."

Under the BJP's rule, instead of building their careers by studying, students are forced to fight the government to save their future, he said.

"Now it is clear -- Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time -- is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia," the former Congress chief said.