NEET protests dominate Bankipur bypoll campaign as BJP, Prashant Kishor battle for key seat

Campaigning for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar ended on Tuesday after an intense contest dominated by a direct battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, with the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak emerging as a key election issue.

Voting for the seat, vacated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin following his election to the Rajya Sabha, will be held on July 30, while votes will be counted on August 3.

Although 25 candidates are in the fray, the contest is widely seen as a test of whether Kishor can make an electoral breakthrough in a constituency long considered a BJP bastion.

The bypoll took on added political significance after the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the subsequent violence in Patna, with both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition seeking to capitalise on the issue during campaigning.

BJP mounts high-profile campaign

The BJP fielded 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha after Nabin's elevation to the Rajya Sabha in April.

With Kishor entering the fray, Nabin led an extensive campaign, assuring voters that despite moving to Parliament, Bankipur would remain his priority.

Senior BJP leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, campaigned for the party nominee. Party campaigners also included actors-turned-politicians Manoj Tiwari and Pawan Singh, along with singer Maithili Thakur.