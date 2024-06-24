NEET row: Congress says no action against NTA chairman

The Congress on Monday, 24 June, alleged that there has been no action against chairman of the National Testing Agency (NTA) P K Joshi, who is "holding interviews" for appointment of VCs and directors of premier educational institutes across the country.

Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that last week, Joshi interviewed candidates for the post of vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Wardha and today he will interview candidates for the directorship of the prestigious Indian Institute for Advanced Study (Shimla).

He asked whether it was true that the candidates to be interviewed for the coveted post in the institutes are Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Shukla.

"Despite NTA being in the eye of a self-created storm, not only has there been no action against its chairman, PK Joshi, he quietly continues to hold interviews for appointment of VCs and directors at premier educational institutions," Khera said in a post on X.