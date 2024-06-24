Union minister Athawale advocates caste census, addresses NEET malpractices

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said his Republican Party of India (A) supports conducting a caste census in the country and believes some way should be found for it.

Speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Sunday, 23 June Athawale also said there should be no malpractice in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Education Ministry was taking all possible steps to stop malpractices in the exam in future.

He said since Article 17 of the Constitution has a provision to abolish casteism, there has been a hindrance before governments on how to get a caste-based census conducted.