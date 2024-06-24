Union minister Athawale advocates caste census, addresses NEET malpractices
Speaking in Indore, Ramdas Athawale highlighted the constitutional provision against casteism and called for accurate data on caste demographics
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said his Republican Party of India (A) supports conducting a caste census in the country and believes some way should be found for it.
Speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Sunday, 23 June Athawale also said there should be no malpractice in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Education Ministry was taking all possible steps to stop malpractices in the exam in future.
He said since Article 17 of the Constitution has a provision to abolish casteism, there has been a hindrance before governments on how to get a caste-based census conducted.
"My party demands that some way should be found because once the caste-based census is done, we will know the percentage of every caste in the population," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.
Athawale further said if future decisions include extending reservation benefits to every caste based on their population share, his party would not oppose it, acknowledging the existence of poverty across all castes.
