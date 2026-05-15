NEET-UG 2026 to be re-held on 21 June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that NEET-UG 2026 will be re-conducted on 21 June after the government cancelled the medical entrance examination over allegations of a large-scale paper leak.

The examination was originally held on 3 May but was scrapped earlier this week following concerns over irregularities in the conduct of the test.

A senior official said the fresh examination date had been approved by the Government of India after a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday evening.

The decision came as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the alleged leak of NEET-UG question papers.

The agency has sought seven days’ police custody of four men arrested in Jaipur in connection with the case, telling a Delhi court that the examination had been compromised through the online circulation of question papers before the test.

In a remand application submitted before Special Judge Ajay Gupta, the CBI alleged that the accused — Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal and Dinesh Biwal — were involved in distributing leaked question papers in PDF format via WhatsApp and Telegram.

According to the agency, the FIR was registered on 12 May following a complaint by Varun Bhardwaj, Director of the Department of Higher Education’s NTA division.

The CBI said a preliminary inquiry by the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group confirmed that some of the leaked questions matched those used in the examination, prompting the government to cancel the test.