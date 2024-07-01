NEET-UG: NTA announces retest result, revised rank list
Of 1,563 candidates eligible for the retest on June 23, 48% did not appear, with 813 opting for the retest while others retained their original marks without grace
The National Testing Agency announced the revised rank list for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG on Monday, 1 July, officials said.
The revised result was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on 5 May started late at six centres.
For the retest conducted at seven centres on 23 June following a Supreme Court order, 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates did not appear.
National Testing Agency (NTA) officials reported that 813 of the 1,563 candidates appeared for the retest while the others opted for the marks without the grace.
The NEET-UG — the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) — was conducted by the NTA on 5 May, with around 24 lakh candidates sitting for it. The results were announced on 4 June, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.
The education ministry also cancelled the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test) and the NEET–PG (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams' "integrity may have been compromised".