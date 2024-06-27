NEET-UG row: SC raises eyebrows over filing of plea by coaching institute

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 27 June, expressed reservations over the filing of a writ petition by a coaching institute alleging irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG examination.

“What fundamental rights of yours are violated to enable you to maintain a writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution?” asked a vacation bench presided over by Justice Manoj Misra to the senior counsel representing Xylem Learning, a coaching institution providing assistance to NEET students.

In response, senior advocate R. Basant submitted that individual students are also arrayed as petitioners to the instant plea filed before the apex court.

The plea filed through advocate A. Karthik said that many students have not been provided with OMR answer sheets as per the information bulletin published by the National Testing Agency (NTA).