NEET uncertainty caused restlessness, anxiety, anger among people: Mayawati

Uncertainty over medical entrance examination NEET has caused restlessness, anxiety and anger among people, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday, 1 July and sought a permanent solution in the matter.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) have led to protests and litigation, with various quarters demanding a complete re-examination.

The Union health ministry later postponed NEET-PG, scheduled for 23 June, as a "precautionary measure" amid the allegations.

"Along with the sanctity of various examinations held from time to time in the country, the uncertainty prevailing at present, especially regarding NEET-UG and PG examinations, has naturally created a wave of restlessness, anxiety and anger among the people, for which it is very important to find a quick and correct permanent solution," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.