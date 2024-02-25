Nehru’s Word: Parliamentary democracy is in keeping with our own traditions

We chose this system of parliamentary democracy deliberately; we chose it not only because we had always thought on those lines previously, but because we thought it was in keeping with our own old traditions. Not the old traditions as they were, but adjusted to the new conditions and new surroundings. We chose it also—let us give credit where credit is due—because we approved of its functioning in other countries, more especially the United Kingdom.

Parliamentary democracy demands many virtues… It is obvious that a House like this cannot function without a spirit of cooperation, without a large measure of restraint and self-discipline in each group. Parliamentary democracy is not something which can be created in a country by some magic wand. We know very well that there are not many countries in the world where it functions successfully.

I think it may be said without any partiality that it has functioned with a very large measure of success in this country. Why? Not so much because we, the Members of this House, are exemplars of wisdom, but, I think, because of the background in our country, and because our people have the spirit of democracy in them.

We have to remember what parliamentary democracy means, more so in this time of change and ferment than in ordinary times… Change there must be, change there has to be, particularly in a country like India which was more or less changeless for a long time—changeless not only because the dynamic aspect of the country was limited, restricted and confined by foreign domination, but also because we had fallen into ruts of our own making, in our minds, in our social framework and the rest… We had to make rapid changes in order to catch up.