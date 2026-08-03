Nepal asks India to recognise national identity card for cross-border travel

Nepal has formally requested India to recognise its National Identity Card (NID) as a valid travel document for cross-border movement, a move Kathmandu says would improve identity verification while making travel between the two countries more secure and efficient.

The proposal was submitted to the Indian government in late June, according to Nepal's Department of Immigration, which is seeking the inclusion of the biometric identity card alongside the documents currently accepted for travel.

At present, India recognises Nepal's passport and citizenship certificate as valid proof of identity for Nepali citizens travelling across the open border. Citizens of India and Nepal are exempt from passport and visa requirements for most cross-border travel.

Ram Chandra Tiwari, director general of Nepal's Department of Immigration, said the government had formally asked India to accept the National Identity Card for both air travel and cross-border movement.