Nepal backs bilateral talks, historical evidence to settle border issue with India

Nepal is ready to resolve its border dispute with India through diplomatic dialogue based on historical agreements and maps, foreign minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament on Wednesday, reaffirming Kathmandu's commitment to bilateral mechanisms for settling the long-pending issue.

Responding to questions from lawmakers in the National Assembly, Khanal said Nepal remained committed to resolving the boundary dispute in the spirit of the close ties shared by the two neighbours.

"The Nepal government is always ready to resolve the border issue with India through diplomatic dialogue on the basis of historical agreements and maps, while abiding by the spirit and sentiments of the close relationship between Nepal and India," he said.

Khanal also referred to Prime Minister Balendra Shah's remarks in Parliament in May, which had sparked controversy in both Nepal and India.

Shah had said on 31 May that Nepal had also encroached upon Indian territory at certain locations and that China and the United Kingdom had been involved in efforts to resolve the issue. India rejected any role for third parties, reiterating that all outstanding boundary issues should be resolved bilaterally. The remarks also drew criticism from Nepal's opposition parties.

The Nepalese foreign ministry later clarified that the prime minister had been referring to cross-border occupation by people living on both sides of the frontier.