A realpolitik moment for Nepal and a test for India

When Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah declined to receive India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri last week, citing his now-celebrated ‘equal stature’ policy, he triggered a small diplomatic storm across Kathmandu, Delhi and beyond.

Days earlier, he had also declined to meet US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor. Cabinet colleagues, including foreign minister Shisir Khanal and finance minister Swarnim Wagle, reportedly urged reconsideration. Balen held firm.

New Delhi has since said Misri’s visit will be rescheduled ‘at mutual convenience’ and the diplomatic temperature has begun to cool. But the episode matters for reasons larger than diplomatic etiquette or political personality. It exposes a deeper transition underway in South Asia: the erosion of old equidistance politics and the growing pressure on smaller states like Nepal to adopt a more strategic, interest-driven foreign policy in an increasingly competitive region.

The real question is no longer whether Nepal can balance between powers rhetorically. It is whether it can think strategically enough to turn geography into leverage rather than insecurity.

The ‘stature’ doctrine is a textbook case of foreign policy driven more by symbolism and political theatre than by strategic consequences. It plays well at home. It looks like sovereignty asserting itself. But statecraft is not a tableau. It is the slow accumulation of trust, predictability and leverage. Foreign secretaries, by tradition, do call on prime ministers across the neighbourhood. This is not subservience. It is diplomatic symmetry.

Refusing such calls does not necessarily produce independence. It produces absence. And in international relations, absence is rarely neutral.

Classical realists from Thucydides to Hans Morgenthau, and neorealists from Kenneth Waltz to John Mearsheimer, share a sobering view of the international order: it is anarchic, structurally unequal and fundamentally unsentimental. Idealism may visit. Realism always returns. States cooperate when it serves their interests.