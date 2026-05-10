A new impasse over an old route

There’s a new hotspot in South Asia’s geopolitics. Located at an altitude of 17,000 feet, Lipulekh Pass is a narrow gap in the ridge line of Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. A historical trade route, the pass connects India’s Vyas Valley and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, and is the gateway for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra — an important pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

Because of its unique position at the junction of the borders of India, China and Nepal, Lipulekh is one of the most strategically sensitive and culturally significant sites in the entire Himalayan range.

On 3 May, the foreign ministry of Nepal issued a formal objection regarding the use of the Lipulekh Pass for the 2026 Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. In its note, the ministry said: ‘The Government of Nepal is completely clear and adamant on the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.

'The Government of Nepal has reiterated its clear stance and concerns to both India and China through diplomatic channels regarding the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, which is said to be organised via Nepali territory… The Government of Nepal has been continuously urging the Government of India not to carry out any activities such as road construction or expansion, border trade and pilgrimage in the area.’

The note also observed that Nepal was not consulted before the route was finalised by India and China. Interestingly, the Kathmandu missive landed just ahead of foreign secretary Vikram Misri’s scheduled visit to Kathmandu on 11 May to discuss bilateral ties and review India-funded projects.

In response, India’s ministry of external affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said: “India’s position in this regard had been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development.