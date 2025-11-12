Nepal border under tight surveillance as Delhi blast suspects may attempt escape

Security and intelligence agencies have intensified surveillance along the Indo-Nepal border amid concerns that suspects linked to the recent Delhi blasts may attempt to flee the country through the porous frontier.

According to officials, intelligence inputs suggest that those involved in the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort could try to escape into Nepal before moving onward to Pakistan, a route historically used by Indian Mujahideen operatives.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of individuals involved in the attack. Investigations are underway, with those arrested in the Faridabad “white-collar terror module” being questioned for leads. While the interrogations have not yet yielded major breakthroughs, officials remain confident that crucial information will emerge.

Residents in areas along the Nepal border have been instructed to immediately report any suspicious activity. Border checks and patrolling have been significantly increased, with every movement being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, raids have been launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district targeting overground workers suspected of aiding the revival of terror groups. Investigators believe the Faridabad module, allegedly linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad, received logistical and ideological support from Kashmir-based operatives.