Nepal bus tragedy: Passengers from Jalgaon, efforts on to bring back victims, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the passengers onboard the bus that fell 150 m into a river in central Nepal were from Jalgaon district in the state as per preliminary information, and efforts are on to bring them back.

In a post on X, Fadnavis condoled the deaths of 14 passengers and said the state government has communicated with the Indian embassy in Nepal. "The passengers are from Jalgaon. The district collector is in touch with the Maharajganj collector in Uttar Pradesh to bring back the victims and survivors," he said.

At least 14 people were killed and 16 injured after an Indian tourist bus veered off a highway and fell 150 m into the Marsyangdi river in central Nepal, authorities said.

The bus from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was heading towards Nepal's capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. There were 43 people, including the driver and co-driver, in the bus.

Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil said the state government is in touch with the relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh and the Indian embassy in Kathmandu to bring back the victims and survivors of the accident.

Talking to PTI, Patil said, "It is reported that most passengers are from Jalgaon district. We are trying to confirm. We are in touch with the relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh and the Indian embassy in Nepal and have told them that the district collector will ensure the return of the victims and survivors," he said.