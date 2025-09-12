Nepal crisis: 2,000 Indians return via Panitanki border in last three days

Amid the turmoil sweeping across Nepal, over 2,000 Indians have found their way back home through West Bengal’s Panitanki border in Siliguri over the past three days, carrying with them the shadows of unrest from a land they had journeyed to as labourers or tourists.

A senior Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) official said, “The Indians who returned home breathed a sigh of relief. The shadow of the terrible experience due to the unrest in Nepal was visible on their faces.”

Evacuation efforts continued on Thursday with special operations for Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal. A flight carrying 12 people took off from Simikot, while another group of 22 returned safely by road. Minister for real-time governance Nara Lokesh supervised the operation and announced that an IndiGo flight from Kathmandu to New Delhi would airlift over 200 people. So far, 133 individuals have been escorted to the airport under convoy protection.