New Covid-19 variant reported in India; no severe cases recorded

There have been 91 cases recorded in Maharashtra of the new Covid-19 Omicron variants, which majorly include KP.1.1 and KP.2 strains. The subvariant KP.2 has outpaced the previously circulating JN.1 variant, and is the major variant in many countries. Pune reported 51 cases and Thane 20 cases of KP.2, first detected globally in January.

By March and April, it had become the dominant strain in the region. However, hospitals haven’t seen serious cases or admissions owing to the new variant. Seven cases each were identified in Amravati and Aurangabad. Solapur had two cases while Ahmednagar, Nashik, Latur and Sangli had one each of the KP.2 variant. None were from Mumbai.

Genome sequencing from March and April showed that Maharashtra has 91 cases of KP.2 — Pune (51), Thane (20), Amravati (7) Aurangabad (7), Solapur (2), Ahmednagar (1), Nashik (1), Latur (1), and Sangli (1).

Currently, KP.2 is the dominant variant in the US. The new set of variants dubbed FLiRT, majorly includes KP.1.1, and KP.2 strains. These are named based on the technical names for their mutations, one of which includes the letters F and L, and another of which includes the letters R and T. KP.2's reproduction number surpasses JN.1. WHO monitors the variants' impact on vaccine immunity and advises close observation for major virus changes.