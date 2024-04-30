No lessons learned after Covid crisis: Indian Medical Association chief

Terming health an “orphan”, Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief Dr R.V. Asokan says no lessons have been learned after the Covid crisis, and it doesn’t figure as a top priority for political parties with everyone in the “all is well” zone.

In an interaction with PTI editors, Asokan also described the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme as "poorly structured and underfunded", and called for increasing investments in the health sector.

"Health is an orphan. Nobody wants to talk about health even after the Covid pandemic, where it was acutely felt even as a matter of internal security. We have not learned any lessons. We continue to be in the same 'all is well' zone," he said.

“Health sadly does not figure among the top priorities of political parties,” Asokan said in response to a question on attention to the sector during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Dwelling at length on the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, Asokan said the scheme had "great vision” and there were great expectations from it. “But it was structured poorly. And underfunded to the extent that it will collapse. Why I say this is because it was envisioned by the prime minister for people below the poverty line, but was perhaps structured by the NITI Aayog and bureaucrats," Asokan said.