New criminal laws: Law Commission was bypassed, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, 6 July, claimed that the Centre bypassed the Law Commission in enacting the three new criminal laws that came into effect from 1 July.

The Law Commission, comprising retired judges, legal experts, professors, and permanent legal staff, would normally hold consultations with bar council members, and advocate associations and prepare a draft to be presented in the Parliament, he said.

But the Law Commission was bypassed and five or six "part-timers" were appointed for a panel, he said on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.

"The laws were not referred to the Law Commission nor was it consulted. This is wrong," Chidambaram said while speaking at a protest organised here by the DMK advocate wing against the new laws.