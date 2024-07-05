Saradha scam: Court questions ED’s charge sheet naming Nalini Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 5 July, submitted its third supplementary charge sheet in the Saradha chit fund case in West Bengal, naming Nalini Chidambaram.

Nalini Chidambaram is the wife of Congress Rajya Sabha member and former Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram.

However, the special court has not accepted the charge sheet as yet, raising some technical questions regarding the inclusion of Nalini Chidambaram’s name.

The court observed that cognisance in the matter would be established only after the central agency furnishes more substantiating documents on this count to it.

Sources said that the ED counsel, on Friday afternoon submitted a 1,100-page compiled document at the special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata, which included the main charge sheet of 65 pages.