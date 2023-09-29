New Delhi examining Afghan embassy's alleged closure notice, say sources

The Afghan embassy in India has purportedly come up with a communication on closing down its operations and New Delhi is examining its authenticity, sources said on Thursday, 28 September.

The embassy has been headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and it is learnt that he is currently in London.

Mamundzay was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government and has been operating as the Afghan envoy even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi has purportedly issued a communication on this issue, sources in the Indian government said on reports of the embassy closing down its operations. "The authenticity of the communication and its contents are being examined," one of the sources said.

"This is in the context of the ambassador being out of India for the past many months, a steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum, as well as reports of infighting among embassy personnel," the source said.

It is learnt that the embassy has sent a communication to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on its decision to close down operations in the next couple of days.