New NDA govt under Modi's leadership will collapse in a year: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday, 9 June, claimed the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will collapse in a year as it is expected to fail in meeting the expectations of NDA's constituents.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union council of ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"This new (central) government that is going to be formed has a life of six months to one year. It will not last longer than this," Singh said during a press conference at the Circuit House in Prayagraj.