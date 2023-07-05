New report reveals air pollution in India is declining but still hazardous

India’s air pollution mitigation action is hugely concentrated in cities and often ignores the rural parts of the country, a new report said on Wednesday.

The report, ‘Status of urban and rural air quality exposure at a national scale: A comparative analysis’, by Climate Trends revealed that air pollution continues to be a significant problem affecting both rural and urban populations.

According to the analysis, PM 2.5 levels in the rural and urban regions across India are not very different.

While these have witnessed a similar trend of decline over the last few years, levels continue to be higher than safe limits in most states.